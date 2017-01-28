EL home to SA’s first taxi app

Move along Uber, here comes Ntuza. The local taxi app cost R100 000 to develop, but East London’s Eugene Ntuthuzelo “Ntuza” Mfaka, 50, CEO of Eugene’s Executive Shuttle fleet, is pumped up, saying once he has taken the local market, he will go national.
Factually speaking, Zebra was the first South African taxi app…
That being said, congrats to the gentleman and may he grow from strength to strength within the industry.
Good one!