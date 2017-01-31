    Two unidentified men found dead

    By Malibongwe Dayimani -

    A body of a 35-year-old man was found by women hawkers who braai at the popular party spot Ebuhlanti on Sunday. The hawkers  braai meat for revellers at the beachfront spot.

    East London police spokeswoman Warrant officer Hazel Mqala said an inquest docket has been opened and a post-mortem will be conducted to find the cause of  death. “The man was wearing a black lumberjacket, black tracksuit pants and brown shoes.”

    Self-employed braaiers have founf the body of a dead man in Ebuhlanti.

    According to the hawkers he was a bush dweller who appeared to be suffering from TB and  coughed a lot.

    In a separate incident a man believed to be part of an armed gang which robbed a home at Stoney Drift rubbish dump settlement was apparently abducted and killed  by the angry community members.

    The body of the unidentified man was found lying face down in a muddy pool 10 days after he allegedly became a victim of mob justice, according to Stoney Drift community resident Joshua Minter.

    However, Cambridge police spokesman captain Mluleki Mbi said: “No one is suspected at this stage and no  arrests have been made.”

    The gruesome discovery was made on Monday by children  who were playing in the area.

    The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition making identification  of the man dificult. Mbi said a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the cause of death.

    A frustrated Minter  said he heard the man was murdered and reported the matter to the police last week Monday but it appears nothing was done about it.

     

    1. Hard to believe that Ebuhlanti has been given a 4.5 star rating with some reveller just a week ago quoting “Nice out door place to hang out with friends and family. It’s just near the beach. It’s allowed to drink liquor and meat braai. Also , it’s secured with police patrols”. Well, if you eventually sober up I’d like to tell you what a nice place it once was.

