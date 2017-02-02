Jobs boost as projects net R800m

Five new projects worth an estimated R800-million will create 120 new jobs in the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ).

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, CEO Simphiwe Kondlo said the projects were close to finalisation.

However, he said there was another much bigger wave of investment on the horizon, which was “very exciting”.

These investments were subject to negotiations and processes and he did not want to reveal much, but the total expected investment runs to more than R1.8-billion and will create 2000 new jobs.

He said the ELIDZ was expecting the government to gazette implementation of the raft of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) incentives soon.

This will cut production costs by as much as 25% for at least 60% of the ELIDZ tenants and would make the zone internationally competitive and attractive.

