WSU registrations stopped after students demand NSFAS funding

Walter Sisulu University of Technology (WSU) operations completely shut down today over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding.

University spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo confirmed that students from Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela campuses removed university staff from the buildings demanding that the university registers students who do not have NFSAS confirmation for funding.

“The students who have broken out on a strike are trying to force the hand of the university to admit all the students without registration and NSFAS guarantee. Considering the historical debt of the university that seems to be not going away the university cannot afford to take in students that will not be able to pay the university,” said Tukwayo.

WSU SRC demands that the University accepts returning students that were rejected by NSFAS on the basis of poor academic performance.

The SRC further wants the university to allow students from non-paying fee schools to register without the NSFAS confirmation.

Though there is a provision for non-paying fee schools graduates to be registered with an NSFAS , those students have to apply for the service.