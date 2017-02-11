An 82nd-minute pitch invasion by fans of Orlando Pirates‚ sparked by Mamelodi Sundowns’ Percy Tau scoring a sixth unanswered goal led to scenes of chaos‚ punch-ups‚ apparent injuries and teargas fired in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld.

At least one person was injured and being treated on the field by paramedics.

Within seconds of Tau sweeping in his goal to make it 6-0 what seemed about 100 to 150 Pirates fans stormed the pitch.

Players and coaching staff on the benches of both sides sprinted for the safety of the change-rooms.

Seemingly in response‚ supporters of Sundowns also streamed onto the pitch and punch-ups and ugly fighting broke out.

The PSL’s security in attendance were overwhelmed.

An SA Police Services armoured vehicle entered the pitch. Teargas was fired.

It took about 10 minutes for order to be restored.

Officials were deliberating on whether to continue the match‚ though the most likely outcome appeared that it would be called off.

PSL officials‚ or those from either team‚ were not immediately available for comment.

– TMG Digital/TMG Sport