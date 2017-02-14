    ANCYL factions erupt in chaos

    By Asanda Nini -

    All hell broke loose in the Alfred Nzo District at the weekend when ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members turned on each other before a planned regional elective conference.

    An ANC Youth League Conference turned chaotic this past weekend.

    For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.

    Recommended

    EC ANCYL pronounces on national, provincial succession ANCYL calls for early ANC elective congress ANCYL delegate gives birth on bus War of words erupt between ANC comrades

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    1 COMMENT

    1. What a shame the ANC that stood for democracy and equal rights never had a proper succession plan decades ahead of them. Instead of handing it over from one Simba to the next they managed to give it to the Mufasas of the world!

    LEAVE A REPLY