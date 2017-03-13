Maneli, Ntutu to lead Amathole ANC after landslide victory

Eastern Cape Liquor Board chief executive Khanyile KC Maneli has been elected the new ANC Amathole regional chairman, defeating former Fifa referee Andile Ncobo in a landslide victory at an elective conference held in Mpekweni Beach Resort.

This while Teris Ntutu, who was on the same slate as Maneli, was reelected secretary against Ndoda Ntlikithi in similar fashion.

Maneli received 173 votes to Ncobo’s 90, while Ntutu scored 175 votes against Ntlikithi’s 88.

The Maneli and Ntutu leadership will now be in charge of the ANC’s second biggest region in the Eastern Cape for the next three years.

Their victory is seen as a major boost for provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle’s campaign for a third term come provincial conference in July.

Ntutu is a known Masualle supporter, having gone public several times about his backing of the provincial chair.

The Peddie-born Ntutu is also linked to the NDZ17 campaign which is pushing for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the party’s national conference in December.

The rest of the Amathole Top five officials include Sheila Xego as Maneli’s deputy, while Zibuthe Mnqwazi will deputise Ntutu. Onke Mgungculu was elected treasurer.

Following the bruising defeat Ncobo’s group have all declined to be included in the additional members list.