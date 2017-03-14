30 guns stolen at police station

Dozens of police issued firearms have gone missing from the Peddie police station.

About 30 firearms comprising of 9mm, R5 rifles and shotguns were discovered missing from the police station this (Tuesday) morning.

Dispatch online understands suspects gained entry through the roof. It was only this morning when Cluster Commander, Brigadier Kanuka, was busy with an inspection that the firearmswere found missing.

Commenting on the brazen heist provincial police spokeswoman Brigadier Marinda Mills said: “I can confirm that there was a breach of security involving firearms at Peddie police station today. Investigators are still on the scene and once all facts have been confirmed a statement will be released.”