‘Remedial’ work on East London aquarium starts

Remedial work to the ageing East London Aquarium has begun and a feasibility study to relocate the crumbling structure is in the pipeline, despite its capital project budget of more than R1.5-million being shifted to other projects.

BCM’s 2016/17 mid-year adjustment budget report shows that of the R1 552 322 allocated to the “relocation of aquarium”, R1 519 963 was chopped off and transferred to the “upgrading and development of BCMM sports fields and swimming pools”.

This leaves a capital project budget of just R32 359 for the aquarium.

BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi did not give a reason for this adjustment, but stressed that critical remedial work had rolled out and that work bolstering the integrity of the structure was “in progress”.

“This figure was for the feasibility study of best sites and not for the rebuilding of the aquarium,” he said.

Cindi said the adjusted sum would be used to appoint a professional service provider (PSP) to do a feasibility study about relocating the aquarium.