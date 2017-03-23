ANC cash row leaves scores stranded

More than 100 ANC supporters were left stranded for hours in King William’s Town on Tuesday night after eight minibus taxis refused to take them home as they had not been paid their fare money.

The ANC supporters were in King to attend the Human Rights Day event where President Jacob Zuma was guest speaker.

The angry crowd even threatened to break into the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) offices as the department had organised the event.

The crowd barricaded Buffalo Road for several hours, leading traffic to be diverted to other streets.

East London public order policing unit members were sent to the scene but were unable to handle the crowd, who refused to move.

Police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the incident, saying a case of public violence had been opened by police.

Mawisa said the taxi drivers had later been paid and the crowd dispersed after that.

The supporters were from Buffalo City Metro’s Ward 32, which include villages in Chalumna.

Minibus taxis were hired from the area to ferry people to the event. Each taxi was hired for a fee of R1100 for a return trip but after the event were allegedly told they would receive just R800.

The Daily Dispatch was alerted to the matter and on arrival in King just after 7pm, the team spoke to angry crowd members gathered outside the DSRAC main gates.

ANC member Sicelo Momoti from Chalumna said they had to take “drastic action” to voice their anger.

“There’s no way that we can be treated this way. We love the ANC but when things are done this way this leaves us angry,” he said.

ANC member Nombulelelo Stuurman said the organisers of the event had failed them.

“They promised these operators R1100 but now they have a take it or leave it clause of R800. The organisers have failed us,” said Stuurman.

DSRAC reportedly outsourced the transport arrangements to Lindela Events and Project Management, a company owned by Gogo Manqoyi.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Manqoyi said all transport owners hired to ferry people to the event had been paid.

“According to my specifications, we’ve paid all those who were hired to do the work. The people contracted have been paid and they’ve paid those whom they’ve subcontracted,” she said.

The angry commuters and taxi operators finally left King after 10pm after being promised that they would receive their full payments. It was not clear yesterday if they had received the money. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za