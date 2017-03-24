Police advise motorists beware protests on N6

Police have warned motorists travelling along the N6 towards Cathcart to proceed with caution as a service delivery protest flared up again after it started on Thursday.

Around 100 angry South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members took to the streets to display their grievances and even marched to Enoch Mgijima municipality mayor Lindiwe Gunuza-Nkwentsha’s house.

Queenstown police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the police are monitoring the situation.

“Cathcart police together with public order policing are monitoring the situation at Cathcart. It is alleged that the protesters damaged Gunuza-Nkwentsha’s house on Thursday night and two cases of malicious damage to property and intimidation were opened.”

Sanco members then gathered earlier today near the Municipal offices and continued with the protest.

No arrests have been made.