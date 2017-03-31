Hawks arrest former EP rugby president Cheeky Watson

The Hawks have arrested former EP rugby president Cheeky Watson‚ along with Nadia Gerwel‚ Andrea Wessels‚ and Mandisa Mkaza on charges of fraud or corruption.
It is believed to be linked to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s IPTS funds of R200 million.
They will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court shortly.
This is a developing story.
-TMG Digital/The Herald
Isn’t Cheeky Watson the brother of Gavin Watson CEO of Bosasa Group who are also alleged to have corruptly benefited from multimillion rand prison contracts. And also the brother of Ronnie Watson who is involved with the proposed Inyanda wind farm outside PE?