Hawks arrest former EP rugby president Cheeky Watson

The Hawks have arrested former EP rugby president Cheeky Watson‚ along with Nadia Gerwel‚ Andrea Wessels‚ and Mandisa Mkaza on charges of fraud or corruption.

It is believed to be linked to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s IPTS funds of R200 million.

They will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court shortly.

This is a developing story.

-TMG Digital/The Herald