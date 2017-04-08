Tough stance on ANCYL

The national ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has instructed the Independent Electoral Commission not to allow the ANCYL to contest elections at University of Fort Hare campuses in East London and Alice.

In a letter to the provincial chief executive at the IEC, youth league secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza wrote: “The ANCYL on its 25th National Congress resolved that it does not contest SRC elections.

“This letter seeks to request that you withdraw any list submitted on behalf of the ANCYL, both University of Fort Hare’s East London and Alice campus and institutional SRC.

“The organisation will take further actions if this letter is not upheld.”

Provincial IEC head Thami Mraji said the matter has not yet come to his attention.

Although the national body had issued a letter for the withdrawal of the ANCYL at UFH, it has not been firm in implementing the resolution at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) where the ANCYL has control of Mthatha’s Nelson Mandela Drive (NMD) campus.

NMD SRC campus president, Sinelizwi Mantangayi, and his deputy Masixole Nyembezi are both ANCYL deployees. The ANCYL was defeated by South African Student Congress (Sasco) by more than 100 votes and both parties had six seats each.

However, the ANCYL went into coalition governance with Pan Africanist Student Movement, a move that saw them wresting control from Sasco.

Calls to remove the ANCYL from the candidates lists at UFH comes just a few days after the provincial ANCYL leadership recalled East London premier, Sonwabiso Mamkeli, his secretary Dineo Selemela and secretary-general of the ANCYL at the institutional level, Ntokozo Ntseto, as SRC members.

ANCYL chairman at the UFH’s East London branch, Banzi Nkitha, said they had not received any communication from the national body.

“They did not come directly to us. We are carrying on with the campaign,” he said.

With Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) disqualified to contest elections at the Alice campus, Sasco could regain its positions at the historic university whose alumni include prominent ANC leaders such as Govan Mbeki and Oliver Tambo, to mention a few.

At the East London campus, Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command was also barred from contesting the April 12 SRC election.

Nzuza said what happened at WSU was a lack of discipline and they had learned late about the situation.

“This is a congress resolution that is not negotiable. Those who attempt to collide to bypass it will be dealt with thoroughly,” he said.

Nkitha said they had not received any communication from the national body.

“They did not come directly to us. We are carrying on with the campaign,” he said.