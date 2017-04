ANC and government leaders who have lost public confidence must step aside to honour the values of former South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani.

This was Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chairman, Phumulo Masualle’s message yesterday at the Chris Hani Memorial Lecture in Cofimvaba.

