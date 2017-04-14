A rapist who targeted off-campus students of the University of Limpopo by entering their rooms‚ raping them and stealing their property has been jailed for five counts of rape and robbery.

The offences were committed in 2012.

Sylvester Nomafela‚ aged 33‚ was sentenced by the Mankweng Regional Court on Thursday to 20 years imprisonment for three of the rape cases‚ life imprisonment for a fourth rape and five years imprisonment for robbery.

He had raped students aged between 18 and 20.

“This was a reign of terror that afflicted the Mankweng area and was only ended through the sterling investigative work conducted by the Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit and subsequent conviction‚” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba‚ commended the detectives involved for their investigative work that led to the heavy sentences.

Earlier this year the Provincial Crime Intelligence Coordinating Team and the Mankweng Detectives conducted a crime intelligence led operation that led to the arrest of two suspects who were also targeting the off-campus students in Mankweng. Mojapelo said the two suspects are still going through the courts and will appear again on 28 April 2017 in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court.