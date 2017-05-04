BCM’s ANCYL backs Oscar

ANC Youth League bosses in the Eastern Cape may dump Phumulo Masualle for Oscar Mabuyane as the race for the party’s top post intensifies.

This follows a decision by the Dr WB Rubusana (Buffalo City) ANCYL regional task team to support Mabuyane instead of the provincial task team decision to lobby for Masualle’s third term, when the ANC elects its provincial leaders in July.

The Dispatch reported on the decision taken by the Mziwonke Ndabeni-led ANCYL provincial task team (PTT) which declared its support for Masualle in January, on condition that Masualle’s supporters field Ndabeni as their choice for the provincial secretary position.

But that was not to be, as a caucus group named after a radio advert which features Masualle, called Manxadanxada, resolved a week ago to field Nelson Mandela Metro’s Andile Lungisa as provincial secretary instead.

The regional task team (RTT) convener, Ayanda Matiti, said at the ANC regional offices in East London yesterday that they had resolved at a meeting on Tuesday to lobby to support Mabuyane as provincial chairman instead.

He said the RTT agreed unanimously that they were “opposed to our PTT leadership position that there is relative stability in the ANC.

“If we were to be party to that decision of giving comrade Phumulo a third term, we will be endorsing leadership that is unjust and very silent.

“We would not be helping the ANC to reconnect and be a significant province that is respected by other provinces due to its ideas,” Matiti said. This is an about-turn for both Matiti and Ndabeni, who were arch-rivals of the Masualle- and Mabuyane-led provincial executive committee (PEC), when they were ANCYL provincial chairman and secretary. Once disbanded and replaced with the PTT, they led several protest marches in Dr WB Rubusana calling for Mabuyane’s head, and that of the ANC’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

The protesters accused Mantashe and Mabuyane of protecting now-suspended ANC regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo, whom they viewed as the brains behind membership manipulation and factionalism in the region.

Asked why they were singling out Masualle on the failures, Matiti said that what made Mabuyane stand out “is that he is able to take decisions unlike Phumulo [Masualle]”.

Other names doing rounds for the chairman position are Nceba Faku, as well as former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas, while for provincial secretary position, other Mabuyane supporters want to field Lulama Ngcukaythobi – also of OR Tambo.

“There were discussions that had ‘Giraffe’ [Faku’s nickname], as well as write-ups by media that Jonas has also been nominated, but as the ANCYL we have always said Ndabeni should be the secretary because if you retain the status quo you will have a problem,” Matiti said.

“If you were to allow Phumulo and Mabuyane to come back, that is the very leadership, which resulted in the ANC’s failure by losing the first metro [at Nelson Mandela].

“It is the same status quo that resulted in BCM, which had 28 ANC PR [proportional representative] councillors, being reduced to only 17.

“We are clear that through these two comrades in the main, we will be making progressive attempts in saving the ANC from the state that it finds itself in,” he said.

He was referring to the extensive reports in the past about membership manipulation and factionalism which, by its own admission, the party said was adversely affecting the membership numbers.

“With all due respect to him as a leader, we won’t be supporting him [Masualle],” Matiti added.

After this meeting, he said: “We will be meeting with all ANC structures in all regions to brief them.”

Neither Masualle nor Mabuyane could be reached for comment by the time of going to press. — zineg@dispatch.co.za