Fight to lead DA turns nasty

A last-minute attempt to derail Veliswa Mvenya’s campaign for the DA leadership post in the Eastern Cape has been thwarted.

1 of 3

This after the party’s federal legal commission rejected four charges levelled against her by DA youth leader and MP, Yusuf Carrim.

The charges against Mvenya filed on the eve of the provincial conference which starts today at the ICC in East London, include accusations that she had made remarks which were discriminatory against Carrim’s Muslim religion.

National chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, James Selfe, confirmed to the Daily Dispatch yesterday that four charges were laid against Mvenya but after the federal legal commission met, they were all rejected as “holding no water”.

Mvenya will contest the DA’s top position in the Eastern Cape against former ANC Youth League and COPE leader, Nqaba Bhanga.

The position was left vacant when Athol Trollip was elected in August to the post of Nelson Mandela Metro mayor. The Dispatch can reveal today that Mvenya got the shock of her life, when two members of the party’s legal department visited her at the party’s constituency offices in Butterworth last Friday to inform her that Cassim had lodged complaints against the former teacher.

They told her that the complaint was initiated by the DA’s youngest MP, Cassim, who is also contesting for the position of deputy provincial chairperson under Bhanga’s slate.

Among his complaints, Cassim alleged that Mvenya had labelled him as being disrespectful towards women, a comment he charged was discriminatory towards the Muslim religion.

Cassim alleged Mvenya had used the DA’s emblem on her campaign poster and T-shirts, which contravened party rules. Furthermore, Cassim charged that a Mvenya lobbyist had promoted Mvenya, while opposing Bhanga in a manner not in line with party rules.

Party insiders described the charges as “flimsy”, and a failed desperate attempt to collapse Mvenya’s bid to ascend to the position once held by Trollip.

Selfe yesterday said Mvenya had no case to answer after the complaint against her was thrown out.

“The federal legal commission ruled that no disciplinary steps should be taken against her.

“They have made one or two suggestions about procedure that we need to tighten up in the future, but there are no steps that are going to be taken against her,” he added.

He could not say what changes had been suggested as he was rushing back to court where the DA was seeking to secure an order against President Jacob Zuma to compel him to state the reasons for his recent cabinet reshuffle.

Cassim yesterday said he could not discuss internal party matters with the media but did reiterate his unwavering support for Bhanga and his “confidence” that Bhanga would emerge victorious against Mvenya.

“I have not hidden the fact that I am supporting Nqaba Bhanga to be the provincial leader of the Eastern Cape,” he said

“I believe Nqaba is contesting for the right reasons. I have travelled around the province to campaign with and for him,” said Cassim.

Contacted for comment, Mvenya refused to speak on the matter.

Instead, she said she was busy with final preparations for the conference and reaffirmed her confidence of success in what is expected to be a bruising contest. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za

l See also Page 4