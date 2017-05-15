The SABC is on the hunt for a new chief operating officer to replace its controversial former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The public broadcaster advertised Motsoeneng’s position in Sunday newspapers‚ which could mean his final undoing at the state entity since the post calls for a relevant post-graduate qualification.

Motsoeneng has admitted that he did not finish high school.

He is expected to face a disciplinary hearing this week after years of evading findings made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela about his appointment and irregular salary increases.

Motsoeneng also faces scrutiny over remarks he made at an unauthorised press conference‚ at which he criticised members of the interim board‚ who have been appointed to rescue the troubled broadcaster.

The former COO has remained defiant about the looming disciplinary action.

Other requirements cited in the advertisement for the COO job include 10 years in the broadcasting industry‚ of which five years should be at group executive level‚ preferably in the ICT/media industry.

The SABC also advertised the positions of group chief executive‚ chief audit executive‚ and group executive: radio.

Khanyisile Kweyama‚ the chairperson of the SABC interim board‚ last week told members of parliament that finding a new COO and CEO as soon as possible was part of its turnaround strategy.

She said they also wanted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe promotions and salary increases that Motsoeneng had apparently dished out during his tenure.

The SABC is believed to be on the brink of financial collapse‚ forcing it to approach government for a bailout.

The SABC lost more than R200 million as a result of Motsoeneng’s 90% local content policy‚ the deputy chair of the board‚ Mathatha Tsedu‚ said in a briefing to parliament’s portfolio committee on communications.