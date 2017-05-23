Dlamini-Zuma hits campaign trail in province once again

Senior ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) leaders, including their president Bathabile Dlamini, secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and national executive committee (NEC) member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will descend on the Eastern Cape today.

Dlamini-Zuma, who is also an ANC presidential hopeful, will focus on political programmes targeting Duncan Village in East London, and later visit the University of Fort Hare (UFH) in Alice.

She arrived yesterday and undertook door-to-door visits in Peddie alongside, among others, Eastern Cape ANCWL secretary Nolitha Ntobongwana.

Dlamini-Zuma delivered a keynote address at an SA Funeral Practitioners’ Association event at the East London International Conference Centre last night.

But today the former chairwoman of the African Union Commission will be joined by other ANCWL heavyweights as Duncan Village takes centre stage.

Here they are expected to embark on door-to-door visits in Buffalo City Metro Municipality’s ward 7 before addressing community members.

This ward is led by controversial ANC ward councillor Clara Morolong-Yekiso, who is also the chairwoman of the BCM council women’s caucus.

In February, the Dispatch reported that Morolong-Yekiso was one of four BCM councillors who spent R25 000 of taxpayers’ money travelling to a “fake” three-day event purportedly hosted by the social development minister.

Ntobongwana said yesterday the visit by Dlamini-Zuma was part of the league’s Molo Mmelwane campaign, which will tomorrow move to Elliotdale.

Today, after completion of the Duncan Village leg, Dlamini-Zuma will proceed to the UFH Alice campus for a dialogue with students.

“This is part of our Molo Mmelwane programme and we are expecting many women’s league officials and NEC members to descend on the province, including our SG and comrade Bathabile [Dlamini],” Ntobongwana said.

“On Wednesday [tomorrow] we will be visiting ward 7 in Xhorha [Elliotdale] which is famous for senseless killings.”

Dlamini-Zuma, who is expected stand against Cyril Ramaphosa for the governing party’s top job in December, last visited the province early this year.

It was when she paid a visit to AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcau at the Nqadu Great Place but was sent packing by the monarch, that her campaign came to a sudden halt.

After this rejection, Ramaphosa took the advantage, making no less than two visits in the past seven weeks, the latest being to the Sarah Baartman region, where he received an astounding reception.

But it would appear NDZ17, as Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign is popularly known, is attempting to make a comeback in the crucial Eastern Cape as she is also scheduled to speak at a cadre’s forum at Sterkspruit in Joe Gqabi region on Thursday.

Dlamini-Zuma going into overdrive Zulu-Natal, while Ramaphosa has largely impressed everywhere, including in KwaZulu-Natal.