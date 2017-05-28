‘Zuma must go or face pain in parliament’ — ANC faction warns

Senior ANC leaders led the charge for President Jacob Zuma to be removed as head of state during the governing party’s national executive committee meeting yesterday.

The meeting is expected to continue today, when Zuma’s backers are expected to fight for the president’s survival.

Insiders said ANC policy guru Joel Netshitenzhe fired the first salvo by raising concerns about the state of the party under Zuma, the lack of confidence society had in the ANC and the growing list of scandals involving the president.

Deputy Health minister Joe Phaahla is said to have backed Netshitenzhe by citing the ANC’s disastrous performance during last year’s local government elections as a reason Zuma had to be removed.

For more on the story follow the link: http://www.timeslive.co.za/sundaytimes/stnews/