BCM rolls over unspent millions

Millions of rands unspent by the Buffalo City Metro for service delivery in the last financial year have been rolled over to the current financial year after the council this week approved the first 2017-18 roll-over adjustment budget.

The city failed to spend R59.1-million from its funding, while R9.27-million of grant funding was not spent from the metro’s capital expenditure budget, which was supposed to have been spent by June.

In his adjustment budget report BCM mayor Xola Pakati said: “The first adjustment budget is being prepared as informed by requests from various directorates for roll-over of own funding and unconditional grants that were unspent in the 2016-17 financial year.

