Trial was tainted says attorney

The trial of former attorney and education rights warrior Mike Randell, who was last year convicted of fraud and theft, was unfair, it was argued in the Grahamstown High Court yesterday.

Famous for heading a class action against the Eastern Cape education department, which culminated in an order that the department fill over 6000 vacant teacher posts, Randell was later struck from the roll of attorneys in 2015 after being exposed for his part in defrauding Port Elizabeth school, Greenwood Primary, of some R2.4-million.

In 2016, he was subsequently convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the crime.

