WATCH: SA’s proportional voting system has failed masses

The country’s proportional representation voting system has failed South Africans because parliamentarians choose parties over the interest of communities they serve.

This is according to the chairman of the advisory council of the Council on Advancement of South African Constitution, Sipho Pityana, at the Dispatch Dialogues at the Guild Theatre in East London last night.

Pityana was answering a question on whether citizens had the power to hold MPs accountable and whether proportional representation gave citizens a voice.

Pityana said the outcomes of the latest no confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma in parliament where ANC members used their majority to reject the motion raised by opposition parties, was a good example of the failed system.