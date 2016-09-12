180 vacant EC nursing posts ahead of NHI

The provincial department of health has advertised 180 nursing vacancies across the province to help boost primary healthcare ahead of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHI).

Health spokesman Siyanda Manana said the vacancies were in clinics across all districts, except for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The posts have been distributed according to the need in the various districts and include the following:

OR Tambo (35 nurses); Alfred Nzo (28); Sarah Baartman (26); Joe Gqabi (16); Buffalo City (16); Amathole (35); and Chris Hani (24).

OR Tambo is the national pilot site for NHI in the province, while last year the Eastern Cape selected Alfred Nzo as its own pilot district. Both districts received a high number of nursing posts.

As the country moves closer to the implementation of NHI, with the white paper released earlier this year, the provincial health department keeps capacitating primary health facilities.

Last August, the department advertised 67 posts for medical doctors, a huge chunk of which also went to the two pilot sites.

NHI aims to offer all citizens access to universal healthcare, although to achieve this a revival of primary healthcare is needed.

Among other goals, NHI aims to strengthen primary healthcare while focusing on prevention strategies above curative measures.

“The intention is to strengthen management in these facilities. These are critical posts, they are vacant and need to be filled,” Manana said, adding that this was in keeping with their strategy for this financial year.

Earlier in the year during her policy speech, Health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi said the department prioritised the appointment of medical professionals and critical staff and these groups were exempt from the moratorium.

The closing date for the posts is September 30 and interested parties can submit their applications at the district offices.