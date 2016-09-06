If in Joburg, I’d be in #OccupyLuthuliHouse frontline

The campaign #OccupyLuthuliHouse is not targeting any individual. Rather it is a commitment to facing ANC rot.

We cannot sit in a paralysed movement wanting to be praised for being disciplined (but stupid) revolutionaries. The call to #OccupyLuthuliHouse is meant to save the ANC from total collapse. The NEC is living on borrowed time before it explodes and destroys us all. This is the campaign and it’s focused on the ANC as a movement not on an individual leader, even though each era is characterised by a leader who happens to be the face of the moment.

In the current situation no internal process will yield a progressive outcome. We must understand that our NEC is being held ransom by its own indecisiveness and failure to hold anyone to account for their action or inactions. The NEC is paralysed by factionalism and can’t take any decision as a result of the division. Only an intervention by the membership will save the ANC from total collapse.

The ANC NEC can’t even decide on the Hlaudi Motsoeneng saga, the Nkandla saga, the defiance by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi, the Marikana commission outcomes, the issue of the appointment of the Hawks head Lt-Gen Berning Ntlemeza, the Mosebenzi Zwane issue, the Pravin Gordhan saga, the Mcebisi Jonas, the Women’s League, MKMVA, YL, SACP and Cosatu issues. The reason for all this indecision is the divisions within the ANC NEC.

Conference resolutions can’t be implemented because Treasury is contesting them. The SAA, Eskom, Denel and many other institutions are collapsing because the ANC NEC is divided.

Free education, a minimum wage, the banning of labour brokers, the issue of corruption that led to the collapse of the Amathole District Municipality sanitation programme (also involving the family of the ANC SG), the nationalisation of strategic minerals, state mining company and role of the Reserve Bank to advance the national agenda are among the challenges the ANC NEC is unable to provide leadership on because it is paralysed.

These are not the challenges of individuals. If I was in Johannesburg I’d have joined those seeking to occupy Luthuli House to demand the resignation of all ANC NEC members and the formation of a task team to convene a national consultative conference. #OccupyLuthuliHouse #HandsOffRonaldOzzyLamola, hands off! — Phendule Mbewu is a BEC member of the ANC’s Harry Gwala branch, Alfred Nzo region