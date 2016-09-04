Perfect garden puts spring in your step

Spring has sprung and nearly everything is in flower all over. If you’re short on colour, tools, pots, fertilisers, seeds and inspiration, relax! Your nearest garden centre stands at the ready to help you shop till you drop.

So, dig deep and plant to your heart’s content and your life will become a garden!

One can simply not afford to miss out on the excitement and joy of spring and remember, what cannot supply instant gratification now, will not take too long to produce the fruits and flowers you need in summer. Come on, let’s jump to it!

Your top flower priority is to fill sun-drenched spaces with indigenous gazanias which are in flower and available in seedling trays all over now.

New hybrids of these spectacular plants appear every year, sporting huge flowers in stunning colour ranges.

Keep on adding more colour with lots of daisy bushes, osteospermum, felicia, arctotis, and nemesia. But, also remember that the face of spring definitely includes the beautiful clivia for shady spots – you will find them in flower and on special now!

Also don’t forget to plant these seedlings now, for a burst of colour:

Coleus – These are grown for their foliage which is available in many different colours and bi-colours, and brighten up any dull, shady area. They can also be grown indoors, or can make a good replacement for impatiens. Grow them in shade to semi-shade, but some of the new types are bred for the sun. They range in height from 25cm to 45cm.

Dahlia – This is really an old favourite. Dahlias are tough, full-sun plants that are available in a wide range of colours, with large daisy-like flowers on bushy plants. They come in different heights, depending on the variety. Keep a look out for the Harlequins which are a spectacular bi-colour type.

Petunia – These are one of the most popular bedding plants. Available in a multitude of colours and bi-colours, even black! There are four types of petunias: miniflora (very small flowers), midiflora (small flowers but many), multiflora (medium sized flowers but many), and grandiflora (large flowers but fewer). They differ in habit from upright, to semi-cascading, to full cascading. Fun fact: the flowers are edible too.

Begonia – A bedding plant favourite. Masses of small flowers on upright bushes with colours from white, to pink, to red, with leaves in either green or bronze. Plant in semi-shade.

The bronze leaf type can be planted in the sun, as long as enough water is provided.

Alyssum (Lobularia) – sweetly scented flowers on low

spreading plants. Great as an edging plant. Plant these in sun to semi-shade. Available in white, pinks, and purple.

Start sowing asters, celosias, cosmos, marigolds, nasturtiums, salvias, sunflowers, vincas and zinnias. You will be amazed at the eye candy value which hides in a cheap seed packet! You are not yet done with bulb planting – summer-flowering bulbs are now on sale. Start planting coloured Zantedeschia hybrids and dahlias.

Hunger busting!

Veggies: Sow artichokes (Globe), bush beans, climbing beans, beetroot, eggplant, cabbages, carrots, celery, chillies, cucumbers, sweet peppers, lettuce, corn, (sweet corn), melon (sweet and watermelon), peas, pumpkin, radishes, rhubarb, spinach (Swiss chard), squash, and tomatoes. Also do more sowings of salad greens and herbs like watercress, rocket, coriander, baby spinach and mustard.

Fruit: As soon as about 80% of the blossoms on fruit trees have dropped, you should start spraying against fruit fly. Spray stone fruit trees to protect them from leaf curl disease – your nearest garden centre will have the right product. If you do not own any fruit trees, your nearest plant stockist will come to your rescue – all plantsmen will have large stocks of fruit trees now.

Trending: Berries of all kinds are good for your health and different varieties are readily available. To ensure a good crop of berries, prepare beds by working soil over with a fork and add compost and a balanced fertiliser for fruit and flowers, prior to planting. Start planting young strawberry plants too.

Feeding: All fruit trees must be fed with a balanced fertiliser this month. Also feed young veggie seedlings regularly with a water-soluble growth stimulant to make them strong.

More fertilising: Keep on feeding spring bulbs with bulb food to boost flowering again in another season. Apply a water soluble plant food to flower borders, pots and containers regularly. Feed azaleas as they finish blooming with an acid-loving water soluble plant food. Add a rose and flower fertiliser to roses and shrub beds. This will give them a welcome boost for the upcoming season. In fact, everything in a garden or pot, should be fed this month!

Pretty trees for birds and bees: Arbor Week is September 1-7 so try to plant some indigenous trees. Remember, trees clean the air and provide us with oxygen. There is a multitude of indigenous trees available, two to look out for are:

l Kiggelaria africana (wild peach) branches out wide and low; supplies deep shade and forms a dense neat crown. This is a handy indigenous tree to use as screening or to protect a garden against wind.

l Dombeya rotundifolia (wild pear) is always the harbinger of spring when its bare branches are covered in sweet-smelling, white blossoms. A fast-growing and hardy little indigenous tree for small gardens.

Must do’s

KEEP snails in check – they have the potential to decimate young growth overnight. Emerging perennials like hostas are especially vulnerable. Enquire at your nearest nursery for the best snail-busting product to use.

Weed regularly before it gets out of hand. Treat weeds on paving, pathways and in graveled areas with a broad spectrum weed killer.

Spray roses with a 3-in-1 product to control black spot, mildew and aphids.

Lawns: Train your lawn to be water wise, by watering it well only once a week – this will encourage deeper root growth.

Also, never cut your lawn too short as this keeps the roots near the surface, where they are more likely to dry out. For new lawns, start preparing the ground with compost and bonemeal, before sowing seeds or laying instant turf. If weeds are problem in large lawn areas treat with a broad leaf herbicide. For smaller lawn areas, use a ready-to-use broad leaf herbicide.

Eastern Cape

PLAN something new for your garden this spring – nurseries are loaded with new releases and great ideas. Favourites include all the new Dipladenias (red, yellow, pink, white), the liquorice-scented Agastaches, tuberous begonias with enormous blooms, compact and free flowering basket petunias and the colourful Bergamots.

Trending: Plant up an old pair of jeans with your favourite annuals, or your old gum boots with succulents and then place them in your garden. Vertical gardening is a lot of fun; recycle old pallets and fill them with succulents, or herbs, or annuals for colour.

Paint pots, relay pebble pathways, add a new feature, or include a bird bath in your garden.

Plant tropical fruits like bananas and paw paws now.

Paint pots, relay pebble pathways, add a new feature, or include a bird bath in your garden.

Plant tropical fruits like bananas and paw paws now.