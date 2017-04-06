Now’s time to get into groove

Here is this week’s list of cool things happening near you.

The Ooh La Lesque Revamped Burlesque Cabaret is coming again to the Arts Theatre tomorrow and Saturday. It’s the same show, with new and exciting routines to entice the crowd. Catch it on both evenings from 6.30pm. Tickets are R100 per person, available from Lee Gold Music.

Combrinks in the house

Brothers in musical arms Stuart Reece and Howie Combrink will be live at Legends Showcase, in Berea, EL, this Saturday at 8pm. This is one Coastal Tour you don’t want to miss. Tickets are available from Lee Gold Music for R100 per person.

Lebo’s here

Gospel sensation Lebo Sekgobela will be at the East London City Life church this Saturday. The show starts at 6pm. Tickets are R120-R250. For bookings, visit Computicket at www.computicket.com

Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

Wayne Kallis fronts a seven-piece Centrestage band that will pay tribute to Bruce Springsteen at the Guild Theatre tonight and tomorrow. The shows start at 7.30pm and tickets, costing between R130 and R160, can be purchased through Computicket or by calling Wendy on 082-661-6921.

C Club place to be

Catch Naturally Deep Ft Chad Lawrence this Saturday at The C Club from 2pm. Tickets available at the door: R60 before 5pm, R80 thereafter. For more details call 043-738-5226

Defend yourself

The East London Martial Arts and Fitness Centre will be hosting the first self-defence class this Saturday from 10am. The fee is R150 and it will be for two lessons. The second one is on April 22. For more details, contact 082-096-7441.

Fly high with Eagles

The Road Eagles is on from tomorrow to Sunday this weekend at the King William’s Town Botanical Gardens. There will be live DJs, games and food on sale. For more details, contact 072-213-9455 or 082-785-3840.

Fancy some Frenzy

Cach the Campus Frenzy at Buccaneers tomorrow from 7pm. Students from all campuses around Buffalo City Metro will be coming together for a night of partying. For more details, contact 043-743-5171

COMING SOON:

The Easter Accoustic Music Festival will be happening at Captain’s Table on April 15 from 3.30pm. Entry is R130 per person.

The annual BCM Easter Festival is on April 15 at Buffalo Cricket Stadium. Tickets are R200.

The 1st annual Gobisiqolo Easter Picnic will take place at the Winter Rose Stadium on Sunday April 16. Tickets are available from Computicket at R80.

ANY COOL EVENT YOU WANT TO TELL US ABOUT? Fax (043)043 748-1723 or

e-mail gig@dispatch.co.za before 12pm on a Tuesday. The Dispatch reserves the right to publish or discard any information.