Rising in face of adversity: Memoir a story of hope, determination

Your circumstances do not have to determine your future.

This is the dominant theme in Luthando Lucas’s memoir titled I am, a story of how a former street child rose in the face of adversity to run a media company.

Told candidly through the eyes of a youth both intrigued and bewildered by the world he discovers after being abandoned by his mother – Lucas shares insightful details of life in Duncan Village, of scavenging for food in the streets, the realities of living in an orphanage and surviving in a foster family.

The Daily Dispatch caught up with Lucas and asked him a few questions.

What prompted you to write a book?

A:The desire to make a difference.

I believed it was time for me to alert South Africans to the struggles and extreme conditions so many people live in.

Can you sum up what your book is about?

A:This book is about a black child in modern South Africa. I share dozens of events from my life, from my very early life living with foster parents, who were continuously drunk and fighting; to life on the streets to becoming a university graduate. This is a story of survival, hope and determination.

Who do you believe would benefit from reading the book?

A:This memoir will inspire a generation of the hopeful from disadvantaged backgrounds.

How did growing up in Duncan Village and living in an orphanage shape your life experiences?

A:I think of it now as a great advantage. I was immersed in opportunities to learn self-sufficiency at an early age.

I became aware by age 11 that whatever happens to me, my destiny was right in my very own little hands.

What are doing now?

A: I run a media company called Matchbox. I am also a motivational speaker, an artist, a school educator, an author, a poet and a public speaker where I deliver high energy messages that encourage education to combat poverty.

How long did it take to write the book?

A:Two years.

What do you believe are the most essential tributes required to write a book?

A: Set a daily word count goal, have a set time to work on your book every day, write in the same place every time, give yourself weekly deadlines, get early feedback, finish your book and embrace possible

failure.

Why did you adopt the self-publishing route?

A:I wanted to retain control of my work, the look, the content and style of my book.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

A:To the youth of South Africa, we can only become truly educated when we accomplish something we love.

I see too many young people make money their target goal.

My advice is pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people want to pay you for it.

Where can readers obtain a copy of your book?

A:By e-mailing: luthandolucas156@gmail.com. — zisandan@dispatch.co.za