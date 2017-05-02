Top cars on show in EL

Sports car enthusiasts were in for a rare treat yesterday when 105 Porsche vehicles roared onto the rooftop of an East London mall as part of the SA Porsche Club showcase.

The club is celebrating its 59th year of existence, making it one of the oldest marque car clubs in South Africa. It has been 10 years since Buffalo City last hosted the event, which changes host cities every two years.

The vehicles were on display yesterday on the Hemingways Mall roof top parking.

They ranged from vintage air-cooled 911 models to the most recent Porsche GT3 and GT2.

Car lovers, Porsche owners and shoppers from all walks of life spent between 10am and 4pm test driving and taking pictures of the classic cars.

For other members of the public, like Zingisa Mfaxa, it was a perfect outing with the family.

“I came here to see the cars with the kids since it is a holiday. I heard about the showcase in the media and I also saw the cars going past King William’s Town over the weekend.”

“I have never seen so many sports cars in one place. I have read about them but I have never been in a show where you can see the cars and spend time with them, so it was a wonderful experience.”

He said car lovers who had not been at the event missed out on seeing so much horsepower and the different Porsche models.

“People think Porsche is one car, but I saw lots of different Porsches. If it wasn’t for money I would buy one tomorrow,” Mfaxa said.

Porsche owner Keith Burling, 67, of Macleantown, whose Porsche 911 was also on display, said he had owned it for about three years.

“I am very happy with it. It is an exciting car to drive.

“It is fast and very reliable. So I am just here to enjoy the day by looking at other Porsches.

“It is actually very interesting to see all the different models and the colours.

“It’s been absolutely a wonderful day and the weather’s been good,” said Burling.

Another car fanatic Luke Hoffman said he was impressed by the showcase.

“If the event is on next year we will definitely come back,” Hoffman said. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za