PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

East London’s legendary Grand Prix Circuit played host to the third round of the 2017 Extreme Festival, where local race fans were treated to a thrilling day of racing on Saturday.

THRILLS AND SPILLS: Drivers rev it up in the Investchem Formula 1600 race at the Extreme Festival at the East London Grand Prix Circuit CHECKING IT OUT: Charnelle Fincham waves the chequered flag as cars cross the finish line REAR ENDERS: A spectator looks on as those drivers who could not make it to the finish line, are towed to safety HAVING A BLAST: Juliane Jagers, Nicole Elliott, Rochelle Croucamp, Liso Magwentshu Taryn Elliott and Jason Mackay enjoy watching the different races GREAT OUTDOORS: Families have an enjoyable day out, especially the little ones, as they revel in the different makes of cars and powerhouse racing TIGHT TURN: VW Cars seen taking part in the VW challenge NUMBER ONE: Michael Stephens of Team Audi celebrates as they take first and second in their Global Touring Cars section race TUNING UP: An engineer tunes up his team’s car as they prepare for the Sasol GTC race DOUBLE TROUBLE: Twins Darren and Justin Oates before their Engen Volkswagen cup race TIME TO FOCUS: A driver in pensive mood before a race

There were cars and bikes across seven categories.The Bridgestone Thunderbikes and Red Square Kawasaki ZX10R Cup entertained spectators with very exciting racing.

There were fantastic showings in the VW Challenge, Investchem Formula Ford 1600, Engen Volkswagen Cup, the G&H Extreme Super Cars and the main attraction, the Sasol GTC Championship. Pictures by MICHAEL PINYANA