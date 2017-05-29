PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

It was another bumper entertainment weekend in East London, with events including hair shows, belly dancing, an air show and mountain biking. More than 300 cyclists, among them the province’s best, took part in the annual Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge at Wings Park yesterday.

There were race categories for young and old, die-hards and novices. Also at Wings Park was the 2017 Border Aviation Airfest, which drew large crowds to watch the impressive South African Air Force Silver Falcons aerobatics team, vintage planes, an L39 fighter trainer, among other highlights