PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

It was another bumper entertainment weekend in East London, with events including hair shows, belly dancing, an air show and mountain biking. More than 300 cyclists, among them the province’s best, took part in the annual Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge at Wings Park yesterday.

HOT STUFF: The Silver Falcons aerobatics team was one of the highlights at the 2017 Border Aviation Airfest Picture: ALAN EASON
BIKES IN FLIGHT: There was entertainment for all at the air show, with motorbikes also taking to the air during the FMX extreme bike display PICTURE: ALAN EASON
DAREDEVIL FLIP: Aerobatic displays by pilots in Sukhoi aircraft thrilled spectators at the air show Picture: ALAN EASON
EYES UPWARD: A lot of the entertainment took place up in the air at the Border Aviation Airfest Picture: ALAN EASON
GATHERING STEAM: Cyclists take part in the Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge at Wings Park yesterday morning. More than 300 cyclists participated Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
UP FOR IT: Usisipho Nqeto, 7, of Hudson Park Primary, gets ready for a mountain bike event Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
READY TO RIP: Asanda Stoto, Bonokuhle Dalingozo and Aynsly Onkers of Gonubie High School were among the cyclists taking part in the Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
SKY’S THE LIMIT: Spectators look up at the action at the air show Picture: ALAN EASON
SMOKING PERFORMANCE: A Sukhoi aircraft gains altitude during a thrilling display Picture: ALAN EASON
COUNTDOWN TO TAKE-OFF: A participant fills up with liquid while others take selfies at the start of the Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

There were race categories for young and old, die-hards and novices. Also at Wings Park was the 2017 Border Aviation Airfest, which drew large crowds to watch the impressive South African Air Force Silver Falcons aerobatics team, vintage planes, an L39 fighter trainer, among other highlights

