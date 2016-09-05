Pupil dips into ‘college fund’ to help guard

Xolani Breakfast, who lost all his belongings when his shack was destroyed by a fire last month, received the shock of his life when a nine-year-old gave him R1000 to help him back on his feet.

Connor Maree, a Grade 3 pupil at Selborne Primary School, took money from his college fund to help Breakfast, a security guard at the school.

“I heard his house had burnt down and I wanted to do something nice for him.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like to just wake up one day and have nothing,” said Connor.

Moved after hearing about Breakfast’s plight at school, the young pupil asked his mother if he could dip into his “college fund” to help out.

The overwhelmed Breakfast expressed his gratitude for the donation and said he was humbled by the support he had received.

“I am really grateful for what Connor has done for me.

“I lost everything in the fire and the money really helped a lot.

“I bought food and basic things that I needed,” said Breakfast.

The young Connor had the opportunity to give Breakfast the money in assembly on Friday, which brought a big smile to not only Breakfast’s face, but also the pupils and staff.

Although the mother of the young boy tried to reason with him to instead donate R100 to the fundraising organised by the school, Connor’s mind was made up and he was determined to do more.

Breakfast, of Duncan Village, said he was looking forward to rebuilding his life after the fire and that the kindness showed by the school reminded him of the humanity that binds people.

Two teachers from the school donated a fridge and a bed, while some parents dropped off food parcels and clothes.

“I am humbled by the support I received from the Selborne family,” said Breakfast.

Vice principal Abrie Pepler said the character displayed by Connor was what the school encouraged.

“He paid this into the fund with a smile and it’s this type of caring that comes from within boys that we at Selborne are so proud of.

“He was not prompted by any adult,” said Pepler.

“This is true compassion and it epitomises what we stand for at Selborne Primary.”

Connor was also named Selbornian of the Week.