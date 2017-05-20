Driving field of dreams

Fort Beaufort-born Khaya Baartman is a man on a mission.

He has since 2014 started a sporting programme in his hometown to keep youth away from crime and substance abuse.

Baartman, 42, a former employee of the department of education, has been rallying local youth to play sport instead of concentrating on other activities that have the potential of derailing their lives.

He has been organising soccer and netball tournaments for youth between the age of 13 and 17 years, turning them into enthusiastic sport personalities.

Speaking to the Saturday Dispatch yesterday, Baartman said that as a former teacher, he was constantly exposed to young pupils from different backgrounds, and that is where his passion for working with young people began.

