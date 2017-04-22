SA curriculum under critique

An Eastern Cape academic believes the South African government should have redesigned the education curriculum as far back as 1994 instead of adopting the existing “foreign curriculum”.

Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Academic Affairs and Research deputy vice-chancellor Sechaba Mahlomaholo said the country missed the opportunity to redesign the curriculum as those in power were in a “hurry” and chose to adopt the curriculum of pre-1994.

Mahlomaholo was speaking at a two-day research development indaba hosted by the university which is aimed primarily at research development in education as an academic discipline.

The event, themed “Transformation as Excellence in Research” was held on Thursday and yesterday at the East London International Convention Centre (ICC).

The indaba saw a broad audience of scholars, researchers and practitioners in various academic fields and institutions deliberating on research papers that focus on the quality of education.

The researchers included professors from universities such as the University of Pretoria (UP), University of Free State (UFS) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

