Metro ‘no’ to DV removal plan

The Buffalo City Metro council has rejected a plan to move 951 families from shacks in Duncan Village to prefabricated structures in Reeston after the metro’s human settlements department failed to submit a feasibility study and business plan to support the move.

At its last council meeting for April, acting head for human settlements Mthunzi Ngonyama asked the council to approve the relocation of 951 households to fully serviced sites in Reeston to avoid the invasion of the sites by other people.

The council called for a feasibility study to be done and completed before the plan could be approved and the families moved.

For the relocation to take place BCM needs about R17.3-million, which Ngonyama said should be budgeted for in the 2017-18 financial year and refunded “when the funding becomes available from the provincial department of human settlements”.

He also wanted council to approve the option of sourcing a service provider to manage the relocation process and build 30m² temporary shelters when funding became available. The metro appointed Asla Construction to build the RDP houses for the families, some of whom had been affected by natural disasters more than 10 years ago.

