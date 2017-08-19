Revved-up’ Win-A-Car is here

It is that time of the year again where the Daily Dispatch gives an opportunity for one of its readers to win a brand new car – this time a Suzuki Swift.

The Win-A-Car competition officially kicks off today August 19 with entries closing on September 30 at 5pm.

Last year, one lucky winner was selected from more than 100 000 entries.

Daily Dispatch acting marketing manager Penelope Smith said the paper decided to “rev up” the competition with the cars.co.za Consumer Awards 2016-17 Brand of the Year winner.

“We are very excited to give away the Suzuki Swift this year. We thank Suzuki and Kempston Motor Group for their support this year and we wish all our readers the best of luck.

“The Suzuki Swift retails from R154 900 and the lucky winner will get to choose from a range of colours and stand a chance to select a new pair of mags.”

The vehicle has a 1.2-litre engine, getting an average of 5.3litres/100km with a manual transmission and has a five-year warranty for 200000km

Suzuki Auto East London manager Steve Chandler of Kempston Motor Group, said they were excited about the partnership.

“We receive a lot of buyers who see our ads in the newspaper which is what makes the joint venture so much more exciting.”

Entries can be delivered to Suzuki East London, or any Daily Dispatch satellite office, including: the Daily Dispatch offices in Quenera Drive, Beacon Bay; our Caxton Street office in East London, The Ink Spot in Mthatha, or The Rep office in Komani.

Entries may also be posted to PO Box 131, East London, 5201.

Entry boxes will also be placed in various stores in and around the Buffalo City region. Stores will rotate each week, so be sure to check your Daily Dispatch each week for where entry boxes are placed. — mbalit@dispatch.co.za