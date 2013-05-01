1993 massacre survivors still angry

THERE was blood on the stairs, bodies on the floor , shattered glass everywhere, bullet holes in the furniture, an empty teargas canister and spent cartridges scattered around…

SAD MEMORIES: Survivors Karl Weber and Neville Beling, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Highgate Hotel massacre, explain that they’ve lost faith in the justice system Picture: ALAN EASON

This was East London’ s Highgate Hotel 20 years ago today – the day Deric Whitfield, Stan Hacking, Deon Wayne Harris, Dave Wheeler and Douglas Gates died.

The Cambridge hotel bears no sign of that fateful day. But speaking to two of the seven survivors, it is evident the memory is indelibly stained in their psyches.

Karl Weber was in his 30s in 1993. Together with two of his colleagues from the SPCA, Megan Boucher and Doreen Roussow, he went to fetch a third colleague, Gates, from the airport that evening.

“The Highgate Hotel had a new bar and I suggested we pop in for a beer,” Weber told the Dispatch yesterday in the room that used to be the ladies bar.

“As we were getting the drinks, we turned around from the bar and there was a guy dressed in navy standing at the door with a balaclava.”

What followed was teargas, a grenade and a shower of gunshots believed to have come from an AK47.

Weber said for weeks he was not sure what time the incident had occurred, but when he went to the police station to claim belongings he was handed his watch.

“It had stopped at 10.10pm. That’s when it happened. It had blood on it and the glass was broken. I still have that watch. I’ll never forget that moment.”

Weber suffered a severe injury to his left arm, Roussow was shot in the leg, and Boucher in the buttocks. Gates was killed.

Neville Beling, another survivor, took bullets in his back, left hip and left arm.

He recalled how he had been at the bar with his cousin Roland Parker, who was not injured but was a witness to the brutality.

Apla, the military wing of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), was blamed for the tragedy in what was labelled a terror attack. It shocked the country.

Mzwanele Nyontsho, chairman of the provincial PAC, said the party distanced itself from the incident. Some of the survivors had later joined the PAC.

“Twenty years later we still do not know who the culprits were. The survivors still don’t know who shot them.

“We hope that 20 years later something will start happening.”

Seven years ago the National Prosecuting Authority answered a request to reopen the investigation into what was called the Highgate massacre.

Leads were followed, said Beling, and evidence was found that should have pushed the investigation further, but no progress was made.

Beling, who was 20 when it happened, added: “We know who did the attack, we know who gave the command, we know who was in the getaway car.”

Weber added: We are tired of this sh** because we know they are lying to us.” — vuyiswav@dispatch.co.za