Aids ‘cure’ drug sold to ill man

People warned about claims
DESPITE leading world health organisations stating there is no known cure for HIV/Aids as yet, an employee at the East London Magistrate’s Court is selling what he claims to be a cure for the disease.
Posing as a buyer, a Saturday Dispatch reporter yesterday bought a 30ml bottle of the substance from the man for R350.
This comes after a concerned reader notified the paper about the “cure” after a relative had allegedly bought it.
“My relative was diagnosed with HIV and after hearing about this so-called cure he bought it for R250,” said the woman who asked not to be named to protect the identity of the relative.
Yesterday, a Dispatch reporter visited the court employee and said she wanted to buy the substance for a spouse who was HIV-positive. The employee spoke openly about the substance he called “Oxygen Therapy”.
“I was diagnosed with pneumonia and after taking medication from doctors I saw no difference so I heard about this substance called Oxygen Therapy from someone who had bought it in America,” he said.
He added that he had been using the substance since last year in February and had seen an improvement in his health. “This medication really works.” He charged the reporter R350 for the small bottle which was filled with a clear liquid. “It is very hard to get hold of this medicine because it is being imported all the way from America,” he said.
In his office he explained how to use it – five drops of the substance were to be ingested with bottled water three times a day.
“This is the miracle cure that cures all incurable illnesses.
“Iyibulala iphele iAids (it completely heals HIV)”.
Warning signs on the label state: “Caution Corrosive abuse indemnity warning. Contains 35% Aquatek. Always open slowly, point away from the face. Do not allow direct contact with skin and eyes. Should contact occur immediately rinse well with cold water.
“Protective gloves should be worn when dispensing.”
The court employee said the warning should not be heeded. “Should you get in contact by mistake nothing will happen, but if you drop it and it breaks it will start burning the carpet or leave a stain on the floor.”
On the label it is recommended the medicine be kept in a freezer.
The court employee said he had plans to take the “miracle cure” to the rural areas to sell to villagers and asked the reporter if she wanted to become an agent.
The Dispatch yesterday took the substance to Monitor Laboratories in East London to have it tested. The results will be revealed next week.
Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the practice was dangerous. “Our view is that there is no cure for Aids, and people who claim to have a cure must consult with the Medicines Control Council for scientific tests to be conducted before going public with their claim. This is a health risk,” Kupelo said.
