Aids ‘cure’ drug sold to ill man

People warned about claims

DESPITE leading world health organisations stating there is no known cure for HIV/Aids as yet, an employee at the East London Magistrate’s Court is selling what he claims to be a cure for the disease.

Posing as a buyer, a Saturday Dispatch reporter yesterday bought a 30ml bottle of the substance from the man for R350.

This comes after a concerned reader notified the paper about the “cure” after a relative had allegedly bought it.

“My relative was diagnosed with HIV and after hearing about this so-called cure he bought it for R250,” said the woman who asked not to be named to protect the identity of the relative.

Yesterday, a Dispatch reporter visited the court employee and said she wanted to buy the substance for a spouse who was HIV-positive. The employee spoke openly about the substance he called “Oxygen Therapy”.

“I was diagnosed with pneumonia and after taking medication from doctors I saw no difference so I heard about this substance called Oxygen Therapy from someone who had bought it in America,” he said.

He added that he had been using the substance since last year in February and had seen an improvement in his health. “This medication really works.” He charged the reporter R350 for the small bottle which was filled with a clear liquid. “It is very hard to get hold of this medicine because it is being imported all the way from America,” he said.

In his office he explained how to use it – five drops of the substance were to be ingested with bottled water three times a day.