King mocks ‘spineless’ ANC with SG at his side

Stinking thieves ‘worship a Zulu’.

ABATHEMBU King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo poured scorn on the ANC leadership in the presence of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, NEC member Fikile Xasa, provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane, Contralesa president Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, mayors and businessmen at the weekend.

The king, addressing mourners at the funeral of former ANC activist Mlungisi “Mntwan’utshabile” Mshotane in Nkondlo village, Ngcobo, on Saturday, accused the ANC of accommodating thieves who steal from the public purse. Dalindyebo said: “We cannot have leaders who are thieves. We cannot continue voting for them.”

The outspoken king made history recently when he resigned from the ANC and joined the Democratic Alliance. “There are people within the ANC leadership who have no backbone. Instead they worship a Zulu at our expense. “While the ANC has a longstanding principle of treating people equally, the current leaders are doing the opposite.” He said the ANC used to be led by “tried and tested” leaders, not lo mphokoqo ndiwubonayo uphetheyo ngoku (not this current hogwash I see leading now).