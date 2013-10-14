King mocks ‘spineless’ ANC with SG at his side

Stinking thieves ‘worship a Zulu’.
ABATHEMBU King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo poured scorn on the ANC leadership in the presence of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, NEC member Fikile Xasa, provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane, Contralesa president Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, mayors and businessmen at the weekend.
The king, addressing mourners at the funeral of former ANC activist Mlungisi “Mntwan’utshabile” Mshotane in Nkondlo village, Ngcobo, on Saturday, accused the ANC of accommodating thieves who steal from the public purse. Dalindyebo said: “We cannot have leaders who are thieves. We cannot continue voting for them.”
The outspoken king made history recently when he resigned from the ANC and joined the Democratic Alliance.
“There are people within the ANC leadership who have no backbone. Instead they worship a Zulu at our expense.
“While the ANC has a longstanding principle of treating people equally, the current leaders are doing the opposite.”
He said the ANC used to be led by “tried and tested” leaders, not lo mphokoqo ndiwubonayo uphetheyo ngoku (not this current hogwash I see leading now).
“I could not stand the bad smell of these amaqaqa (skunks), hence I left for the DA,” said the king.
Dalindyebo is on record claiming that since President Jacob Zuma has led the ANC, service delivery and infrastructure development, senior political and Cabinet posts and appointments were biased towards KwaZuluNatal, with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini treated as a super king at the expense of other monarchs.
After the king finished speaking, Xasa tried to defuse the tension by chanting “Viva President Zuma, viva!”
But the king, seated next to Mantashe and Mabuyane, shouted “Down with Zuma, down!”
Xasa, who is also the Bhisho legislature speaker, pleaded with the king not to sow divisions, saying his comments were tantamount to tribalism.
Mantashe praised the role played by Dalindyebo’s father, Sabata Jonguhlanga Dalindyebo, as well as Eastern Mpondoland king Victor Poto, in the struggle. —
tell them King
Ahh Dalingebo!!! The only and only King who does not buy face of friends and enamies.
Mahle mntwan’ omhle….uvakele Dlomo!
Glad to be again, associated with such a great paper and so loving when comments are allowed from across the land.
the people are starting to see the truth. They realize that they are being lied to with false promises
20 years too slow.
“not lo mphokoqo ndiwubonayo uphetheyo ngoku “, if others cant see the truth then King Buyelekhaya is gonna show them
We need leaders like King Dalindyebo not these leaders ezingenanyani. Every body can see the truth by now. I am an ANC follower but I`m confused by now. Odlayo udla ade atyekeze, olambayo ulamba ade afe.
Yintlungu mnta’ kowethu
This guy is just sowing unnecessary divisions, is he not on trial for murder, attempted murder and fraud? What’s happening in that front?