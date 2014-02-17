3 000 teaching jobs need to be filled

CLOSE to 3 000 vacant teaching jobs still need to be filled at Eastern Cape schools this year.
A provincial education department report seen by the Dispatch contains a list of vacant posts at schools but the report has not been made public yet.
The figures, calculated from the lists of vacant posts contained in the report, did not include the posts of teachers on incapacity leave.
Those are to be filled using substitute teachers.
On Friday last week, the department was scheduled to start converting contracts of qualified temporary teachers into permanent positions.
This was according to a management plan signed by education boss Mthunywa Ngonzo and labour unions.
But on Friday some schools contacted in the East London district revealed that nothing had happened with regards to the appointments.
Crewe Primary principal Peter Beeby said the school had seven posts for which the state had to pay and which had been filled by temporary teachers.
“Two of these are employed by the department, but we pay for the rest.”
Beeby said there was no sign when the department would convert the contracts of the two temporary teachers employed by the state.
Parents were paying an estimated R80 000 a month for the other five teachers.
Aqua Vista Primary principal Victor Schmidlin said the department had also not converted the contract of a temp teacher at his school.
“As far as I know there has not been any communication with the school on the matter,” Schmidlin said.
The school paid the teacher close to R8 000, which according to Schmidlin, was almost half the government’s salary if the contract were converted.
Another hard-hit school was Alphendale Senior Secondary in Buffalo Flats, which was short of four teachers due to incapacity leave.
Alphendale Senior Secondary School principal Clive Prince said the department had not been able to appoint substitute teachers.
“They have said that they do not have budget. It’s a mess and we have to pay teachers to fill those posts from fee contributions.”
Prince said the school intended to meet the Legal Resource Centre to take the matter to court. The meeting was scheduled to take place this week.
LRC regional director Sarah Sephton confirmed the meeting and that she had been approached to assist several schools.
Education officials have refused to comment on any issue affecting teacher provisioning in the province. —
Qualified educator with a Secondary Teacher's Diploma majoring in Afrikaans and Geography and currently unemployed.
Resides in the Graaff-Reinet district.
Resides in the Graaff-Reinet district.
Looking for employment in PE/ Uitenhage/ Graaff-Reinet area.
A lot of teachers are unemployed and i’m one of them but schools are short with competent teachers. I have no idea what our province is coming to, if you go to the department they just put you on the data base that will last forever.
Am one of the teachers who want the department of education to employ everyone who qualified for these post, it seems as if ther’s lot of space should be filled, I don’t know y government pretend not to see this.
M 20 years qualified as a teacher at foundation phase
i am phakamani mpini. i am one of teachers who are qualified to be a teacher . i am 25 years old. i have postgrauate certificate in education. i also measured with the following subjets: FET PHASE
ACCOUNTING
BUSINESS STUDIES
ECONOMICS
SENIOR PHASE
ECONOMICS AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCE
ACCOUNTING
BUSINESS STUDIES
ECONOMICS
SENIOR PHASE
ECONOMICS AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCE
MY CELL NUMBER IS 071 8039 711
I obtained national diploma:adult basic education and training majoring with Xhosa,social science,science and technology and english in senior phase.Further,i did Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) majoring with Life orientation and mathematical literacy in FET.Iam in the eastern cape (willowvale) so i so wish i could get employed whether it can be temporal job.
I'm a qualified teacher with 2 years experience, i have Bcom Accounting Degree and postgraduate certificate in education. i also measured with the following subjects:
Accounting and Economics with Life orientation and mms as additional subjects
Accounting and Economics with Life orientation and mms as additional subjects
MY CONTACTS: 078 027 2882/ 072 133 6897
I am currently doing PGCE at Rhodes University and looking for employment at schools who need teachers in,Economics , Business studies, maths lit, EMS, life Orientation as well as accounting in both senior phase and FET. I have a Bcom degree from rhodes university ,and have been tutoring for the past two years at Sakhuleka secondary high school as well as Thubalethu secondary high school in fort Beaufort I have also recieved positive feedback from both the students as well as the teachers in both schools.
Comment: I'm qualified teacher working as AET educator took in for permanent post at intermediate phase. I've obtained NPDE at Walter Sisulu University & currently doing ACE in Mathematics at North West University.
My contact: 0784496102/ 0741847126
i am duduzile mbanjwa an unemployed qualified educator with more than 10 years experience. i have been a maths and science teacher and foundation phase
my contact: 0787825921
I am a qualified unemployed teacher with 1 year experience.I have a Degree in Bcom Business Management and Economics,Post Graduate Certificate in Education and Bachelor of Education Honours.I also measured with the following sujects:
Accounting,Economics,Business Studies,EMS and Life Orientation as an additional subject.
Accounting,Economics,Business Studies,EMS and Life Orientation as an additional subject.
My contacts: 073 9421 325/ 071 978 3616
Thank you.
I,m a qualified educator with Bed(ems) looking for a job my major subjects are economics and business studies
please contact me with a post that is open 0627051383
I'm Zinhle C Mngadi, qualified unemployed educator .I have Bed( intermidaite and Senior phase), my major subject is Isizulu ,History and life orientation .
my contact number is 0797433074
Your response will be highly appreciated to mi.
I’m Qhamani Bhilitane
Email: bhilitaneqhamani@gmail.com.
Cell: 063 1025 554.
I am looking for teaching post of Mathematics and Mechanical Technology at FET. I am currently doing my final year of PGCE. I have National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
Comment: im Nelisiwe Charity Mabaso. qualified intermediate and senior phase teacher with B ed degree. seeking employment around Kzn schools. my major subjects are Technology, Ems and Primary maths but can also teach other subjects.