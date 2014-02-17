3 000 teaching jobs need to be filled

CLOSE to 3 000 vacant teaching jobs still need to be filled at Eastern Cape schools this year.

A provincial education department report seen by the Dispatch contains a list of vacant posts at schools but the report has not been made public yet.

The figures, calculated from the lists of vacant posts contained in the report, did not include the posts of teachers on incapacity leave.

Those are to be filled using substitute teachers.

On Friday last week, the department was scheduled to start converting contracts of qualified temporary teachers into permanent positions.

This was according to a management plan signed by education boss Mthunywa Ngonzo and labour unions.

But on Friday some schools contacted in the East London district revealed that nothing had happened with regards to the appointments.

Crewe Primary principal Peter Beeby said the school had seven posts for which the state had to pay and which had been filled by temporary teachers.

“Two of these are employed by the department, but we pay for the rest.”

Beeby said there was no sign when the department would convert the contracts of the two temporary teachers employed by the state.