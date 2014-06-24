Open letter: Ex-miners call for Zuma’s ousting

THE Ex-Mine Workers Union of SA (EMWUSA) has written an open letter to the provincial ANC in a bid to get the national executive committee to disband the top structures of the ruling party.
In the letter, EMWUSA called for a special congress to oust the current leadership under president Jacob Zuma by the end of the year and promised “louder” actions if their calls were not heeded.
EMWUSA president Doc Maziyana said the basis of their calls were the “capitalistic stance” taken by the current ANC leadership.
Maziyana, who claims to be a member of the ANC in a branch in Ntabankulu, said he would be mobilising members within the party to embark on a revolution to transform the ANC from within.
He said an Arab-Spring type of revolution similar to that of Egypt would be the last resort if the ANC ignored their calls.
Maziyana said the EMWUSA was formally established this year and had members across the country. Their members include disillusioned ANC members, ex-mine workers and current mineworkers.
OPEN LETTER:
So how does a current mineworker qualify as an ex-miner. I’d be flippen worried about joining up here.As you join up you become an ex Marikana style maybe?
Time to start clamping down on all these unions. What on earth do you need a union for “ex” workers for? The whole point of a unions existence is a collective bargaining tool to protect worker rights and make wage negotiations IF the employers are offering substandard or no increases and are taking liberties with labour practices.
So I ask, with tears in my eyes, what possible purpose does an “ex” workers union exist for? Same goes for that unemployed workers union. What purpose do they actually serve other than creating tension and nice cushy salaries for the leaders?
As with political parties, same with unions – we have far to many.
Wouldn’t be surprised if it comes from an entitlement logic,ie back date a pay rise for past injustices.
I think that the purpose or the idea behind this Ex-mine workers union is to advocate for people who worked on mines who were excluded on getting their rightful benefits. poverty eradication as the main aim of ex-mine workers union who are currently experiencing extreme poverty in our society as they have contributed a lot in our economy. I think saying Current mine workers they meant that even the current mine workers are the potential members of the union as they will be exiting mining industry and become ex mine workers.
my opinion is that lets dispatch organize a dialogue on the matter and invite the ex mine workers union, so that you allow them to express their view without suffocating them as you allowed mandelas and mbekis. they are human like Dr maziyana. forward with this thing forward.
For I have had chance to be close with them (leadership) of the organisation, the mandate seem to advocate for the ex-miners rights. More especially if one understands poverty these people are currently facing with thousands of their monies having been swallowed by the Mine owners which could have compansated theses ex-miners. Remember other people today are physically challenged due to the dangers they have worked under and suffered through… And one may find that those people have never been compansated some if not most of them… Others were never given their penssions. If you go to these people’s home you will realise that they the most people suffering and who are poverty stricken. Whereas these mine owners are getting rich each and every hour. It not a mistake too to include those who currently working in mines as we all see the situation they undergo.
Itz about time the that we as children of the ex mine workers to be represented in this capitalist state. The ex mine worker union seek to fight for our rights and dignity as the children of the ex mine workers.my father died diging the gold of the capitalist and helped alot in the growing economy of the republic however the mining industry and the government failed to appriciate nd reward my father for his labour contribution into the economy of SA. The ex mine workers union wil strive for our fathers outstanding benefits and our empower children of ex miners welbeing
Correct me if I’m wrong but it seems you are looking for a hand out?
I agree with Warren the Government needs to clamp down on Unions
