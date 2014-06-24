Open letter: Ex-miners call for Zuma’s ousting

THE Ex-Mine Workers Union of SA (EMWUSA) has written an open letter to the provincial ANC in a bid to get the national executive committee to disband the top structures of the ruling party.

In the letter, EMWUSA called for a special congress to oust the current leadership under president Jacob Zuma by the end of the year and promised “louder” actions if their calls were not heeded.

EMWUSA president Doc Maziyana said the basis of their calls were the “capitalistic stance” taken by the current ANC leadership.

Maziyana, who claims to be a member of the ANC in a branch in Ntabankulu, said he would be mobilising members within the party to embark on a revolution to transform the ANC from within.

He said an Arab-Spring type of revolution similar to that of Egypt would be the last resort if the ANC ignored their calls.

Maziyana said the EMWUSA was formally established this year and had members across the country. Their members include disillusioned ANC members, ex-mine workers and current mineworkers.

OPEN LETTER: