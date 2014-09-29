New private hospital for Mthatha

A NEW 100% black-owned private hospital is set to open its doors in Mthatha next month.

Mthatha Private Hospital is owned by a young Qokolweni-born doctor, Coy Yako. The R90-million facility will compete with Mthatha’s oldest private hospital, St Mary’s.

The hospital is strategically located on Nelson Mandela Drive overlooking the bustling Mthatha CBD.

In an interview with the Daily Dispatch recently, Yako said the idea of opening a private hospital came up during a meeting with friends.

“We planned it, rallied up resources, we acquired land. It was a huge challenge to get all those things together but ultimately everything came together,” he said.

He said he had not done it alone and was helped by friends Andile Nkumanda, the late Lungisa Mgweshe, Lumko Mfanya and Anele Mani. He also approached the Industrial Development Corporation and ECDC for funding.

“We thought we would be opened by October [last year]; we did not know what was involved. We needed support from the health department and the board of healthcare funders, who were very supportive of the initiative.”

The hospital received its licence in July and practice number last month.

“That is when we started taking orders. The stock is slowly coming in. We are going to do a training induction for sisters and other staff members,” Yako said.