Another R2m alleged taken by official

An OR Tambo official implicated in the theft of R2.5-million from the municipality is now allegedly linked to another R2.1-million theft two months earlier.

This brings the total to R4.6-million.

OR Tambo project manager Nyameka Qongqo and her sister Thumeka Qongqo have now lost almost everything bought with their alleged ill-gotten gains to action from the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

Yesterday the Hawks, AFU, appointed curator and sheriff seized a R600000 Golf 7 from Qongqo in Queenstown.

This was the second seizure in less than four weeks after the AFU seized furniture and appliances worth R80000 last month from Thumeka’s Gonubie home in a high-end gated complex.

The furniture seized included lounge and bedroom suites worth R40000 each. The house was also allegedly bought with stolen money.

Nyameka told the Daily Dispatch yesterday: “I cooperated with the authorities and I allowed them to do their job.”

Suspicion surfaced when the municipality discovered that Qongqo had requested authorisation for an amount of R2.5-million to be paid into Thumeka’s account as a payment to a municipal service provider.

OR Tambo municipal manager Tshaka Hlazo reported the matter and an investigation was launched.

The Grahamstown High Court later granted an order for the AFU to freeze the Qongqo sisters’ accounts.

During the investigation the Hawks discovered that an additional R2.1-million had been stolen. The funds this time were allegedly deposited on February 13 2013 into an account belonging to a close corporation, Ogiyonke Construction, owned by Thumeka.

“Thumeka is its sole director, unemployed and never (together with the closed corporation) rendered any services for the municipality.

“On the following day the bank account received from the municipality a sum of R2117738.04 authorised and deposited by Qongqo.

“The close corporation was used as a front to launder the stolen funds,” said NPA spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza.

Qongqo later transferred R1.8-million into the account of a local law firm that assisted Thumeka in buying the Gonubie house. The AFU, Hawks and sheriff have had the title deed of the house endorsed at the Deeds Office to prevent it being sold or dissipated.

Between March 14 and 19 2013, Thumeka transferred R200000 which Qongqo used as a deposit on the Golf 7. “The remainder of the stolen funds were either withdrawn in cash or used to buy airtime. No transactions were apparent on the bank account for employees’ salaries or construction related costs,” added Ndwalaza.

Other items seized from the River Reed home in Gonubie last month were:

A computer notebook worth R4999;

A sleighbed worth R9999;

A dishwasher worth R5100; and

A microwave worth R5399.

Thumeka cried last month as workers, under the eye of the Hawks, hauled the fancy furniture out of her home.

The raid followed a Dispatch report last month on how the municipality traced the missing millions.

“These seizures were conducted on the strength of a preservation order granted by Justice Jeremy Pickering on September 23 on the basis that these assets were proceeds of unlawful activities (fraud, theft and money laundering),” said Ndwalaza. “The assets are in danger of being forfeited to the state if the two sisters do not use the opportunity given to them to oppose.” — abongilem@dispatch.co.za