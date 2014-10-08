Another R2m alleged taken by official

An OR Tambo official implicated in the theft of R2.5-million from the municipality is now allegedly linked to another R2.1-million theft two months earlier.
This brings the total to R4.6-million.
OR Tambo project manager Nyameka Qongqo and her sister Thumeka Qongqo have now lost almost everything bought with their alleged ill-gotten gains to action from the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).
Yesterday the Hawks, AFU, appointed curator and sheriff seized a R600000 Golf 7 from Qongqo in Queenstown.
This was the second seizure in less than four weeks after the AFU seized furniture and appliances worth R80000 last month from Thumeka’s Gonubie home in a high-end gated complex.
The furniture seized included lounge and bedroom suites worth R40000 each. The house was also allegedly bought with stolen money.
Nyameka told the Daily Dispatch yesterday: “I cooperated with the authorities and I allowed them to do their job.”
Suspicion surfaced when the municipality discovered that Qongqo had requested authorisation for an amount of R2.5-million to be paid into Thumeka’s account as a payment to a municipal service provider.
OR Tambo municipal manager Tshaka Hlazo reported the matter and an investigation was launched.
The Grahamstown High Court later granted an order for the AFU to freeze the Qongqo sisters’ accounts.
During the investigation the Hawks discovered that an additional R2.1-million had been stolen. The funds this time were allegedly deposited on February 13 2013 into an account belonging to a close corporation, Ogiyonke Construction, owned by Thumeka.
“Thumeka is its sole director, unemployed and never (together with the closed corporation) rendered any services for the municipality.
“On the following day the bank account received from the municipality a sum of R2117738.04 authorised and deposited by Qongqo.
“The close corporation was used as a front to launder the stolen funds,” said NPA spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza.
Qongqo later transferred R1.8-million into the account of a local law firm that assisted Thumeka in buying the Gonubie house. The AFU, Hawks and sheriff have had the title deed of the house endorsed at the Deeds Office to prevent it being sold or dissipated.
Between March 14 and 19 2013, Thumeka transferred R200000 which Qongqo used as a deposit on the Golf 7. “The remainder of the stolen funds were either withdrawn in cash or used to buy airtime. No transactions were apparent on the bank account for employees’ salaries or construction related costs,” added Ndwalaza.
Other items seized from the River Reed home in Gonubie last month were:
- A computer notebook worth R4999;
- A sleighbed worth R9999;
- A dishwasher worth R5100; and
- A microwave worth R5399.
Thumeka cried last month as workers, under the eye of the Hawks, hauled the fancy furniture out of her home.
The raid followed a Dispatch report last month on how the municipality traced the missing millions.
“These seizures were conducted on the strength of a preservation order granted by Justice Jeremy Pickering on September 23 on the basis that these assets were proceeds of unlawful activities (fraud, theft and money laundering),” said Ndwalaza. “The assets are in danger of being forfeited to the state if the two sisters do not use the opportunity given to them to oppose.” — abongilem@dispatch.co.za
This is what government meant when they promised to create jobs. People stealing tax payers money to buy goods and services and round and round we go. The circle of crime.
there are lots of this type in the EC…all of these things are rotten from the inside…greedy to the bone…arrest them and throw away the key
What are they going to tell their grandchildren?…”Once upon a time we had a beautiful house with expensive furniture and a fancy car. One horrible day these nasty men took it all away. It was mean…you know children, how were we to know that by following our presidents example we were doing wrong?” “But Grandma, he also went to jail”
I said this before and i will say it again, this is the tip of the iceberg….
Continue to arrest allthose who steal from the poor.
Keep on doing the good work Hawks and AFU.
This is a strong warning to all those who steal money intended for services for our people. Thumbs up to the MM for spotting and reporting this crime.
Lol! Ude abanjwe nini nah? Esixhomela kangaka kanti udla imali ka tat’umaspala hihihihi
next time she needs to in our money, she must have use someone with different surname from hers….
Bekumnandi beqhayisa xa beze eKomani with expensive cars, abantwana bafunda kwi Model-C schools … Wow! Latshona ilanga emini
It is such a disgrace when Thousands of people in our country including the tax payers are working hard and suffering there and yet there are these greedy people who will never be satisfied with what they have just because they want to be above everybody.
People must learn to be satisfied otherwise you will be disgraced one day and your false wealth be no more and become poor.
I really feel sorry for the poor lady she might have been something big and now is nothing but a thieve.
How many people would have benefited from that money, people stop being selfish we work day and night to survive do not be fooled by peer pressure,just be proud with what you have,if you were born poor you will never be rich over night work hard to be rich.
Tshini! Ubungenwe yintoni ude uthathe imali engeka? Hayi awoneli… Crime doesn’t pay
Hayi uyingcolisile isurname yakwa QONGQO , umntu unemoto ezininzi, thina kaloku simuncu sisa khwela amataxi … Umntu nguwe sisi
Ayisebuhlungu intliziyo ya yifani le yam ingcoliswe kangaka! asoze siphinde siqashwe kethina ngenxa yabantu abanomqala omde banga cingi nge families zabo
You’ve got a house in P.e and Mtata wow … I’m sure your first born ubuzomthenga eyakhe imoto naye
You are such a disgrace to your parents, and your community, uyidumise kakubi iKomani ngoba R4.6million damn!
Nazoke iziphumo zempakamo, niphakame gqiiithi nide nibone amasela kodwa ningawona agqwesileyo kwaye abantu anibazi nicinga nini nodwa abantu abaphila kulomhlaba. Nisihlazile eKomani Heights niyeva????
Qhubelekani nibe, qha ningasilibali ke kulegem nibele nathi so that sibesonke LMAO, khanide nibanjwe kaloku ngoba ayisadingi noxoxwa kakhulu lento yenu. Nirhurhike nibancinci SIES!!!
Yade yathini na into yabo? Yhooo engasaxhomi Bethuna ndiyamazi ndandimphangelela
Bade babanjwa?