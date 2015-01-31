Friesland shakes best in SA

When a young Kishore Cassiram from Durban bought Friesland Milk Bar in East London he never anticipated it would be voted the best milkshake joint in the country 40 years later.

The title was given to Friesland earlier this month by SABC3’s popular morning show Expresso when they went around the country to find the best milkshake makers.

Speaking to the Saturday Dispatch yesterday, Cassiram said the business’s secret to success was his family’s commitment to maintain the high standards of their product by being hands-on with the business.

“As you can see we all here, making sure that every product we give to our customers is made with perfection from the start to end,” said Cassiram, pointing at his wife, Hansa, his son, Sameer and daughter in-law Raksha.

Friesland has two outlets – the original in Quigney which has been there since 1924, and one at Hemingways Mall which opened when the mall opened in 2009.

Cassiram said it was late last year when the crew from Expresso visited the Quigney store to taste and compare their milkshake to five other selected milkshake joints in the country.

“On January 14 the show was aired and Friesland came out tops.”

Cassiram said the milk bar, which was already popular world-wide, gained more popularity after the show was aired.

Sameer said they had since seen a growth in people interested in owning a franchise.

“We are considering expanding the business in the future but we are not in a hurry because what we currently have here is working well for us,” said Sameer who abandoned his career in human resources to run the Hemingways branch.

“Our milkshakes are known by people all over the world, some of whom are former East Londoners, while some hear about us when visiting,” said Sameer who recently went to the Seychelles for his honeymoon and was recognised by someone as “the guy from Friesland in South Africa”.

Cassiram said he also recalled a few years back when he and his wife were in London and a man on a train shouted: “can I have a doublethick chocolate milkshake please”.

Regular customer Bokkie Lottering said; “Friesland’s milkshake is indeed the best in the county – in fact in the world.”

Television personality Ashley Taylor said their milkshake was one of the things he missed about East London.