DJ Saba lauded for using airwaves to unite

Saba Reginald Mbixane used his talent for radio and traditional music to unite different races, tribes and cultures in the diverse South African rainbow nation.

These were there words of Umhlobo Wenene FM radio station manager Phumzile Mnci at the second of three memorial services for the radio legend held in Bhisho yesterday.

The multi award-winning DJ died on February 26 in hospital following a motorbike accident. Condolences have been pouring in from all quarters of the music industry and political landscape.

Mnci told a crowd of about 1000 mourners packed into the Bhisho Community Church that Mbixane, affectionately known as “Zaw zaw”, was a hard worker who had passion for radio, agriculture and community development.

“He has showed us that he was the best at what he was doing, now it is up to us to keep that legacy and cherish it,” Mci said.

Mbixane began his radio career at Radio Transkei in 1985, where he worked together with Mnci.

They later joined Umhlobo Wenene when Radio Xhosa merged with Radio Transkei.

At the time of his death he was hosting his award-winning programme Lavuth’ibhayi.

The memorial service, which was supposed to start at 3pm only began 30 minutes later and in a different venue than was originally planned.

The Skenjana Hall in Bhisho was too small for the crowd that turned so the memorial was moved to the Bhisho Community Church.

Mbixane’s former colleague Mbulelo Ngewu said the radio show host had the ability to host any radio programme.

“He was cut above the rest, he was a man of many talents,” Ngewu said, adding that no other radio presenter posed competition to Mbixane.

Mbixane boasted a string of awards including 10 South African Music Awards; an Eastern Cape arts, recreation and culture award; and an Eastern Cape community builder premier award. — siphem@dispatch.co.za