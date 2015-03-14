Billion Group plans a mall for Ngcobo

Property development giant Billion Group is planning to open a shopping centre in Ngcobo. The company has already advertised in the media for an environmental assessment. Ngcobo is strategically positioned on the R61.

Mande Ndema, an executive at the Billion Group, said the proposed centre will be a 20000m² “state-of-the-art shopping mall”.

He said retailers have shown interest in the new development but that the company was holding back on leasing until zoning and environmental impact assessment processes were concluded.

“Retailers, comprising a strong national tenant mix of retailers, have shown massive interest already – 60% of the entire gross leasable area (GLA) of the mall already,” said Ndema.

A subsidiary company of the Billion Group beat other competitors in an open tender issued by the Engcobo municipality three years ago.

“Subsequent to the awarding of the tender, we worked on legal agreements with [the municipality] which have since been finalised and signed for lease of the land.

“We have further been undertaking rigorous studies on engineering services, traffic impact, environmental studies, geotechnical studies with resultant applications having been already submitted to the local council of the department of environmental affairs.” Ndema said the company was waiting for the processes to be finalised so that work can begin.

“This development will be a much-needed catalyst for the Ngcobo economy and will provide much needed jobs,” he added.

Billion Group are proud owners of Hemingways shopping mall and the BT Ngebs shopping centre currently under construction in Mthatha.

BT Ngebs is three times bigger than the envisaged Ngcobo shopping centre as it stands at about 60000m².

The company’s founder and executive chairman, Sisa Ngebulana, at the opening of the construction site in Mthatha, said they had invested more than R1-billion for the centre which is named after his grandfather.

The Ngcobo shopping centre will be located on the outskirts of CBD.

Engcobo municipality mayor Lamla Jiyose said the new centre would contribute to the economic growth of the town and its people.

“It will make a difference to the people of Ngcobo. Normally people have to drive to Queenstown or Mthatha to shop at high-end retail stores but now they will shop in Ngcobo. We are keen on having this development.”

He said the location of the centre would also help ease traffic congestion in town.

“The advantage is that most shops will be located at the centre so there won’t be much traffic congestion. Ngcobo has a potential to grow and this is one of the things that will contribute to such growth,” said Jiyose.

Resident Sobantu Njemla said he was looking forward to a better shopping experience.

“More than anything else, we look forward to the number of jobs that will be open during the construction phase and when the mall is complete,” he said. — abongilem@dispatch.co.za