New Mthatha mall to open soon

MTHATHA’S very own R1-billion shopping centre is set to open its doors just in time for the winter holidays.

BT Ngebs Mall, which is being built by the Billion Group, will be the town’s biggest centre after the Circus Triangle.

Construction on the new mall started in 2013 soon after the sodturning ceremony, which was attended by the founder of the company Sisa Ngebulana.

At the time he said the development was close to his heart and that he had named it after his grandfather so that his legacy may remain for generations to come.

The mall boasts being the only one to offer high-end clothing stores such as Jennie Button, Hilton Weiner, Urban Vertigo and Queue among others.

Other chain stores that will be available include Pick n Pay, Food Lovers Market and the Foschini Emporium.

The mall will have 2 000 parking bays. Located on Errol Springs Avenue, it will have two different entrance/exit areas, one on Sprigg Street which joins Madeira Street and Nelson Mandela Drive, while another will be on Errol Springs.