New Mthatha mall to open soon

MTHATHA’S very own R1-billion shopping centre is set to open its doors just in time for the winter holidays.
BT Ngebs Mall, which is being built by the Billion Group, will be the town’s biggest centre after the Circus Triangle.
Construction on the new mall started in 2013 soon after the sodturning ceremony, which was attended by the founder of the company Sisa Ngebulana.
At the time he said the development was close to his heart and that he had named it after his grandfather so that his legacy may remain for generations to come.
The mall boasts being the only one to offer high-end clothing stores such as Jennie Button, Hilton Weiner, Urban Vertigo and Queue among others.
Other chain stores that will be available include Pick n Pay, Food Lovers Market and the Foschini Emporium.
The mall will have 2 000 parking bays. Located on Errol Springs Avenue, it will have two different entrance/exit areas, one on Sprigg Street which joins Madeira Street and Nelson Mandela Drive, while another will be on Errol Springs.
O R Tambo district chamber of business Vuyisile Ntlabathi said the mall would not only create employment, but help ease congestion in town.
Mthatha is notorious for being one of the busiest towns where motorists can take more than 30 minutes to manoeuvre out of the CBD during peak hours.
“The development will create employment opportunities for the people of O R Tambo. I am sure other business opportunities will be available.
“This is exactly what the people of Mthatha need. Its location will help ease congestion in town because people will go straight to the mall and go home without going through the CBD.”
KSD ratepayers association’s Lungelo Mpongwana said the development was a welcome change in Mthatha.
“There are a lot of unemployed people who will benefit from it. We hope that there will be other spinoffs that will promote the people of Mthatha and the town itself. We hope the municipality will assist in terms of infrastructure like roads, water and other things.”
On its website the company says of its strategy: “Every development, undertaken by Billion Group, aims to enhance the overall lifestyle experience of the prospective end-user. “Billion Group’s development philosophy is based on creating great places in perfect locations, redefining and enhancing spaces in which people work, live and shop while improving the community and environment within which the developments are located.” — abongilem@dispatch.co.za
Hi I wish to be one of the employees on this new mall where to apply for a job vacancy?
How i wish to be one of your employees on this new mall, where to apply nd how do i know that u ar hiring?
I would like to be one of your employees on this new mall, where to apply nd how do i know that u ar hiring?
I would like to be one of your employees, I’m a hard worker and can work long hours. I have experience in working in shops. How do I know that you are hiring? My number is 0837481015
Where do I play 4 a job in this mall
I would like too, to be the party here in ngebs mall
I am looking for Admin job
I am looking for Administration Jobs, contact no 073 2764 017.
I would like to thank Mr Sisa Ngebulana (Tolo, Mchenge, Vumba le Mpongo) umzukulwana ka-Matshawe u-Sis Thandi and Buchan Ngebebulana for new development in Mthatha area. Please keep up the good work.
I am 20 yrz of age looking fr a job in th mall to any shop i hv worked in shop before how can i apply ? Please help me my number 0835060475 or0781162083
Hellow am fikile bida i am a girl of 21yrs am looking for a job i have grade11 i tried to built my own business but i fall down so i would like to work for this mall am patient,like people and have a smile
Hi Iam 24yrz old i have a Matric and am unemployed i realy need a job,Iam a hard worker. How can i apply or how do i know that there are vaccancies? My number is 0717438965 or 0781581102
I need this job please help me
I need this job please help me my number is 0745589337
I am matriculated and unemployed I really need this job ,my number is 0712287146
Please help me I need any job 0790848942
Comment: i still need job plz