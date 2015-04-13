National demand for East London-made pie

East London has been known for its Shamrock Pies for more than 40 years – and now other towns can also experience the city’s best.

Shamrock was founded by an Irish confectioner and have been manufacturing in East London since 1973. The business is now owned by Tony Linden and his wife, Grazia.

The famous pie is slowly making its way to other corners of the country. People from Port Elizabeth to Jeffreys Bay are now able to indulge in Shamrock pies and thanks to former East Londoner Roger Baartman, it’s also available in Centurion, Pretoria.

Sales manager Chris Botha said people from around the country have been asking when they would take the pies national.

“Former East Londoners or those who have come to hear about our pies, have called us and requested we go national. We have spoken about going to Cape Town but we do not want to take any big steps for now,” he said.

Baartman, who is originally from Buffalo Flats and owns Roger’s Deli in Lyttelton Shopping Centre in Centurion, said the idea to sell the pies at his deli was inspired by the fact that he had never tasted a better pie.

“I have been all over the country and no pie comes close to Shamrock pies. I have received great response from customers who buy the pies and when former East Londoners walk into my deli and spot Shamrock pies, they get excited,” Baartman said.

He travels to East London at least once or twice a month to fetch frozen pies and transports them back to his deli to bake.

When asked why Shamrock pies were in such demand, Linden said “no other pie compares to Shamrock. We only use the leanest meat with strict in-house quality control procedures. We use shortcrust pastry made with 100% vegetable fat.

“You don’t have to take three bites to get to the filling, just one bite.”

Linden said there were plans for a depot in Port Elizabeth.

Former East Londoner Nalita Prince, who now lives in Pretoria, said she was over the moon when she saw her favourite steak and kidney Shamrock pie at Roger’s Deli.

“Shamrock pies are the only thing I long for when I am not in East London,” Prince said.

Christine Herman from Durban said when she and her family travel to East London, tradition was to stop at a garage in Mthatha to buy a Shamrock pie. “Please bring them to Durban,” Herman pleaded. — arethal@dispatch.co.za