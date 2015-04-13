National demand for East London-made pie

East London has been known for its Shamrock Pies for more than 40 years – and now other towns can also experience the city’s best.
Shamrock was founded by an Irish confectioner and have been manufacturing in East London since 1973. The business is now owned by Tony Linden and his wife, Grazia.
The famous pie is slowly making its way to other corners of the country. People from Port Elizabeth to Jeffreys Bay are now able to indulge in Shamrock pies and thanks to former East Londoner Roger Baartman, it’s also available in Centurion, Pretoria.
Sales manager Chris Botha said people from around the country have been asking when they would take the pies national.
“Former East Londoners or those who have come to hear about our pies, have called us and requested we go national. We have spoken about going to Cape Town but we do not want to take any big steps for now,” he said.
Baartman, who is originally from Buffalo Flats and owns Roger’s Deli in Lyttelton Shopping Centre in Centurion, said the idea to sell the pies at his deli was inspired by the fact that he had never tasted a better pie.
“I have been all over the country and no pie comes close to Shamrock pies. I have received great response from customers who buy the pies and when former East Londoners walk into my deli and spot Shamrock pies, they get excited,” Baartman said.
He travels to East London at least once or twice a month to fetch frozen pies and transports them back to his deli to bake.
When asked why Shamrock pies were in such demand, Linden said “no other pie compares to Shamrock. We only use the leanest meat with strict in-house quality control procedures. We use shortcrust pastry made with 100% vegetable fat.
“You don’t have to take three bites to get to the filling, just one bite.”
Linden said there were plans for a depot in Port Elizabeth.
Former East Londoner Nalita Prince, who now lives in Pretoria, said she was over the moon when she saw her favourite steak and kidney Shamrock pie at Roger’s Deli.
“Shamrock pies are the only thing I long for when I am not in East London,” Prince said.
Christine Herman from Durban said when she and her family travel to East London, tradition was to stop at a garage in Mthatha to buy a Shamrock pie. “Please bring them to Durban,” Herman pleaded. — arethal@dispatch.co.za
Oh my word I am so excited about this! Every single time I visit my family in East London the first and most important thing on the menu is a Pepper Steak Shamrock Pie! Please please please send the pies to Franschhoek!
How do we contact Roger Baartman if we want to get some Shamrock Pies from Pretoria? Im an ex-east londoner living in Gauteng and would LOVE to buy some Shamrock pies locally. Thanks!
Indeed no pie tastes better than Shamrock. I am working in jhb orinigaly from Buttterworth. Whenever I stop in Kei bridge, I opt for Shamrock mushroom pie. expand and make our area proud.
I’m in Germany miss those cant wait to be in my home town!,!!
Oh please send your pies my way. I live in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.
Please bring it to Cape Town it is so very true no pie like Shamrock pie.Every time am in EC I make sure I get myself Shamrock pie.
Shamrock. Best. Pies. Every.
I’m originally from KWT and am now in Durban,please l would love Sharmrock pies also here please at least it’s not very far from Umthatha,there’s no other pie tastes like that one and will never be.Please don’t forget to bring here in Durban.l can’t wait for my pepper steak pie,l always buy those pies when lm home.
I recently travelled to EL from Johannesburg for a funeral and bought 2 boxes (48 pies) of frozen shamrock pies to bring back with me.
The only decent pie in the country. It’s what I miss most about East London