Video: On his feet for first time

A human miracle involving the goodwill of churchgoers and German medical expertise freely given has given a Duncan Village teen his legs.

Born with a condition that impaired his muscle coordination and disabled his legs, Simamkele Thompson, 14, can now stand up straight and walk properly, following complex surgery in a German hospital.

Simamkele, from Braelyn Extension, returned from Germany on Monday after the nine-hour operation to straighten his legs, previously bent at the knees.

The surgery was performed at no charge by Dr Dietricht Volke, a paediatrician who specialises in orthopaedic surgery.

The process that led to the repair of Simamkele’s legs started with a visit to church last year by a Beacon Bay couple, Dr Festus and Silke Sawoni, who saw him struggling to walk to the altar for prayers.

“When we saw how his legs were bent backwards at a 45° angle, and he was struggling and stumbling to the altar to receive prayers we were deeply touched,” said Sawoni.

“My wife took the initiative to get the boy the help he needs.”

Silke, originally from Germany, contacted family friend Dr Volke and got him to visit the boy at his home earlier this year for an assessment.

“After the assessment, Dr Volke offered to do the surgery for free, saying he would try his best to straighten the boy’s legs,” said Sawoni.

Members of the Power of the Cross Ministries in Duncan Village made it possible for Simamkele to travel to Germany for the surgery on March 17 with his mother, Phumeza Thompson.

Thompson said while in Germany she was told that Simamkele has cerebral palsy.

“For the first time there was a name and an explanation for my son’s condition, and the best part was he was getting help,” said Thompson.

Thompson said she noticed something was wrong with Simamkele when he was six months old.

“We would try to get him to sit and he would just fall over, almost like he had no bones in his body. When he was supposed to start walking, he could not walk,” she said.

Thompson said Simamkele underwent physiotherapy and when he turned five he was walking on his toes.

“By the age of 10 his legs bent and his feet got skew and he could only take a few steps and he would fall. I had to carry him on my back,” she said.

The Grade 8 pupil at East London High School walks with the help of crutches.

“The doctor told us it’s going to take a while to get his legs used to the pressure of walking on them, hence he has to use crutches for now,” she said.

Apart from mobility, Simamkele also received a signed postcard and a T-shirt from Bayern Munich football club.

“I am grateful for a whole lot of things, but I am mostly grateful for the ability to sleep on my back or on my stomach because before the surgery I could only sleep on my side,” he said.

Simamkele says he wants to be an accountant and a soccer player when he grows up. — arethal@dispatch.co.za.