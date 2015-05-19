The South African Democratic Teachers Union’s (Sadtu) KwaZulu-Natal branch will today address media “to deal with gross allegations made” against some of its officials.

On Sunday‚ the City Press‚ in a story titled “Sadtu selling principals’ posts in exchange for cows‚ sheep and goats”‚ said a probe had found that union members had sold posts for personal gain.

Among the findings of a report — instituted by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga – are‚ according to the newspaper report:

– Union officials in KwaZulu-Natal insisted that the department reduce the educational requirements for the posts of educational specialists from degrees to diplomas;

– A candidate for a principal post in Gauteng was contacted by Sadtu officials who tried to extort R25000 in return for the post; and

– Sadtu essentially runs the KwaZulu-Natal department of education‚ dictating who gets what jobs.

On Monday‚ opposition parties demanded that criminal charges should immediately be laid against those officials involved.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also demanded that Motshekga make her report public‚ and table it urgently before “Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education‚ together with her plan of action to deal decisively with what her investigation has uncovered”.

“The minister has the power to table the report on the investigations and expose the extent to which Sadtu is damaging the educational opportunities and futures of our children‚” the DA said.

“She also has the power to break their death grip on public education.”

The Congress of the People (Cope) said it has‚ “since its inception‚ held that unions must exist independently of any political party”.

“It is inherently dangerous for government to lose control to a union as we are now witnessing. We are witnessing corruption becoming widespread and teachers deserving of promotion being overlooked because of the irregular manipulation and abuse of power by a teacher union.”

“Cope urges government to ensure that union leaders who turned tenderpreneurs‚ selling promotion posts‚ face the wrath of the law without delay.”